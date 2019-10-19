Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Lowered to $39.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

