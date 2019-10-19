Carvana’s (CVNA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 39,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,990,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 28,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $2,059,237.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,035.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,361 shares of company stock worth $13,054,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

