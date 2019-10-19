CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

