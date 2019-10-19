Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $145.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

