Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,029,785 shares in the company, valued at $70,766,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.