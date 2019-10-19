Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 100.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 474.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.00 and a beta of 1.19. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $314,954.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $84,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,561 shares of company stock worth $13,965,018. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

