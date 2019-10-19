Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $186,000 in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $314.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.67. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

