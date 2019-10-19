Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,617 shares of company stock worth $1,850,872 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

