Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 39,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

