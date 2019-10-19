Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

