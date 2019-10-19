Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) Insider Acquires £49,999.80 in Stock

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) insider David Abery purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £49,999.80 ($65,333.59).

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. Capital Drilling Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 36.10 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.99 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of $85.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Capital Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAPD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Tuesday.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

