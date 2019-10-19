CanYaCoin (CAN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Kucoin. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,046.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.06094429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042289 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

