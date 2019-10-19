Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,536. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

