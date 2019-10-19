Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.68.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 1,034,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,236. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.