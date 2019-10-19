Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.73. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3,059,263 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,518,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

