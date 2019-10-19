Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in KBR by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KBR by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

