Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 505 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.15.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $576.41 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

