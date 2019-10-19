Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AY. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

