Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $919,980.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,829.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,490,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,314,856 shares in the company, valued at $247,689,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,318 shares of company stock worth $8,186,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

