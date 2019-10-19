Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 750,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $722.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.41. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Despegar.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.