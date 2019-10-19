Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,096 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 186.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

