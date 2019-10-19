Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

