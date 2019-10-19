Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.28% of PGT Innovations worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.90 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $338,696.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,165 shares of company stock worth $738,804. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

