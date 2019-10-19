Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 111,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.06. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $94,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 687,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 192.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,526 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 366,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

