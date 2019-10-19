Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.80

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 148420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

CSTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $594.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

