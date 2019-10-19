Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $977,623.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $977,623.00 and $175,252.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00011636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00227795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.01130109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089519 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

