Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 0.64%.

BURCA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Burnham has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

