Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 17,649 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,724. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $4,125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

