Buckingham Research Lowers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $76.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lowered by Buckingham Research from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.91.

WAB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 969,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

