BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $37,271.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $37,271.00 and $21.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

