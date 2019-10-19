BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,712 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STOR opened at $37.90 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

