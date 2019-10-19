BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

