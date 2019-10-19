Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

