Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,217,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

