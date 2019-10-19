Brookstone Capital Management Buys 10,485 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

