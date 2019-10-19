Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,739 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCJ. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,517.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 211,704 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 195,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

