Brokers Offer Predictions for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$117.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

