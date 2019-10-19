Brokerages Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target at $13.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $568,270. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

