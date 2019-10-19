Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $225.69

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and forty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.40.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,948,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

