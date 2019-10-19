Brokerages Set Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $16.75

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $125,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

