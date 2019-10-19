Brokerages Set BP plc (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $45.66

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.66.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
