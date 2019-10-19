Brokerages Set BP plc (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $45.66

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

