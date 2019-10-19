Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 584,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

