Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.92. 495,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,778. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

