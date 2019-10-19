Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $72.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.56 million and the highest is $74.50 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $55.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $296.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.75 million to $302.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.52 million, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $356.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,708,144.56. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

