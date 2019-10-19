Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Post $0.60 EPS

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HBB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.06. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.