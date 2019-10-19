Brokerages Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. First Defiance Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDEF. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

FDEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 43,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

