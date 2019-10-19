Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

In related news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $108,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,467. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

