Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.89. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

CRMT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,266. The company has a market capitalization of $596.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $134,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $351,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

