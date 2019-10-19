Brokerages Anticipate Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to post $12.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.59 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Nuvectra reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full-year sales of $50.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvectra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

NVTR stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvectra by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nuvectra by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectra by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

