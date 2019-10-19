Brokerages Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $27.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.78 million to $28.11 million. Iteris posted sales of $24.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $114.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $115.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $134.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ITI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.14 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

